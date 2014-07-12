(Adds details, background)
ABUJA, July 12 Nigerian police have uncovered a
plot to bomb the Abuja transport network, they said on Saturday,
using suicide bombers and devices concealed in luggage at major
bus stations.
Abuja has increasingly been targeted by Islamist group Boko
Haram, with three deadly bombings since April, including one in
a bus park on its outskirts that killed at least 75 people.
"Credible intelligence ... indicates that terrorists have
perfected a plot to carry out attacks on the Abuja transport
sector ... intended to cause panic amongst Abuja residents and
visitors," police spokesman Frank Mba said in a statement.
Boko Haram militants, fighting for an Islamic state in
religiously-mixed Nigeria, have killed thousands of people since
2009 and made world headlines with the abduction of more than
200 schoolgirls in the northeast village of Chibok on April 14.
On the same day, the bus park attack - which took place less
than a month before Nigeria was due to host the World Economic
Forum - killed 75 in what was the first bomb in Abuja for nearly
two years.
There have been two deadly attacks in Abuja since then,
including one in the upmarket shopping district of Wuse II.
"The Police High Command has called on the management of
motorparks to ... constantly conduct regular and routine
scanning of their environments while insisting on carrying out a
thorough search on passengers and their bags as well as
vehicles," the statement said.
The Islamist insurgency had been largely confined to the
north until a suicide bomber attacked Abuja's police
headquarters in June 2011, killing several people.
Two months later a suicide truck bomb targeting the U.N.
headquarters in Abuja killed 25 people.
(Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Lynne O'Donnell)