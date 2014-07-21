MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, July 21 More than 15,000
people have fled an area around the northeast Nigerian town of
Damboa after a spate of lethal assaults by Islamist Boko Haram
fighters during the weekend, the emergency services said on
Monday.
Suspected Islamists raided Damboa on Friday and Saturday,
shooting dead more than 40 residents and burning houses, part of
a pattern of killing that has forced tens of thousands to flee
this year. They also attacked six nearby
villages.
Boko Haram, which is fighting for an Islamic state in
Nigeria, has ceaselessly targeted civilians this year in rural
parts of Borno state, where its fighters fled after a military
offensive dislodged them from the cities.
Abdulkair Ibrahim, a spokesman for the National Emergency
Management Agency (NEMA) in Borno, said the agency had records
of 15,204 people who had fled Damboa and the six villages --
Kimba, Madaragrau, Mandafuma, Chikwar Kir, Bomburatai and Sabon
Kwatta.
Addressing press in the capital Abuja on Monday, Defence
spokesman Major-General Chris Olukolade appeared to deny that
Boko Haram had taken over Damboa and the surrounding areas, when
asked about reports that the military had fled and the
insurgents had hoisted their black flags in the town.
"We are not conceding any portion of this country to any
terrorist group," he said. "Our patrols are active and they are
stepping up their activities to reverse any insecurity there."
Whether or not Boko Haram controls significant territory,
its ability to strike with impunity is destabilising Africa's
biggest economy and making it an unattractive investment
destination. Around 200 school girls kidnapped by the rebels in
April remain in captivity, despite a vocal campaign calling on
President Goodluck Jonathan's forces to rescue them.
A military operation in the northeast last year initially
succeeded in breaking up a de facto area in the northeast that
had been controlled by Boko Haram.
But the rebels melted away into the hilly border area near
Cameroon. From there they have launched deadly reprisal attacks
that are increasingly targeting civilians, after they formed
vigilante groups to help the government kick out the militants.
Several bombs across the country since April, including
three in Abuja and one in the commercial capital Lagos, in the
southwest, have shown they can now bring their insurgency to any
part of Africa's top oil producer.
(Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Larry
King)