KANO, July 24 A powerful blast shook a crowded bus park in northern Nigeria's biggest city of Kano on Thursday, a witness said.

Ike Chuku, a local trader, told Reuters by telephone that emergency services had arrived to evacuate wounded from the New Road bus park in Sabon Gari, an area of the mostly Muslim northern city with a high population of Christian southerners.

