UPDATE 1-Oil prices rebound on weaker dollar, production cuts
* Oil up on weak dollar, output cuts by OPEC, other producers
KANO, July 24 A powerful blast shook a crowded bus park in northern Nigeria's biggest city of Kano on Thursday, a witness said.
Ike Chuku, a local trader, told Reuters by telephone that emergency services had arrived to evacuate wounded from the New Road bus park in Sabon Gari, an area of the mostly Muslim northern city with a high population of Christian southerners.
He did not know if there had been any deaths. (Reporting by Nneluke Ikemfuna; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
* Oil up on weak dollar, output cuts by OPEC, other producers
SYDNEY, Jan 24 DUET Group shares have fallen by 5.5 percent over the last week amid growing market concerns the Australian government will block or impose restrictive conditions on Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings' (CKI) $5.5 billion takeover offer for the utilities group.
CALGARY, Alberta/TORONTO, Jan 23 A pipeline in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan has leaked 200,000 liters (52,834 gallons) of oil in an aboriginal community, the provincial government said on Monday.