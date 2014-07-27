KANO, July 27 A bomb attack on a Catholic church
in northern Nigeria's main city of Kano killed five people and
wounded eight on Sunday, a senior police officer said.
The bomber threw the bomb at worshippers on their way out of
the church, police commissioner Adenrele Shinaba told Reuters.
Police cordoned off the scene.
In a separate attack, a female suicide bomber tried to
attack police officers on the streets. She killed herself but
only wounded to of them, Shinaba said.
(Reporting by Nneluke Ikemfuna; Writing by Tim Cocks)