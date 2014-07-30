KANO, Nigeria, July 30 A female suicide bomber blew herself up in a college in northern Nigeria's biggest city of Kano on Wednesday, killing six people and critically wounding another six in the fourth such attack by a woman in Kano in less than a week, a security source said.

The bomber targeted youths who were looking at a notice board for national youth service in Kano Polytechnic, the source said. (Reporting by Nneluke Ikemfuna; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Alison Williams)