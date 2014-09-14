ABUJA, Sept 14 The Nigerian military said on
Sunday one of its fighter jets that was operating in a northeast
state where the armed forces are fighting Islamist Boko Haram
militants had gone missing.
A search and rescue operation was underway for the Nigerian
air force Alpha jet which was on a routine operational mission
on Friday over Adamawa state when contact was lost with the
aircraft, the Nigerian armed forces said in a statement.
The statement gave no more details and there was no other
information available on whether the plane, which had left an
air base at the Adamawa state capital Yola and had a crew of
two, had crashed or been shot down.
Nigeria's military, backed by war planes, has been fighting
to push back recent advances by Boko Haram into the north of
Adamawa state and also towards Maiduguri, the state capital of
neighbouring Borno state. The army said it beat back an attack
outside Maiduguri on Friday.
Boko Haram, which has killed thousands since it launched its
anti-government insurgency in the northeast in 2009, has in
recent weeks captured and held a string of towns and villages in
the region, a departure from its usual hit-and-run tactics.
Its leader Abubakar Shekau is apparently trying to follow
the example of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, which has
declared its own caliphate. Nigeria's government has vowed to
take back the seized territory from Boko Haram.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Pascal Fletcher. Editing
by Jane Merriman)