UPDATE 1-Oil edges up after six days of straight losses
* Refining margins benefit from cheaper crude (Adds comment, refining margins, updates prices)
KANO, Sept 17 Gunmen stormed a government teacher training college in northern Nigeria's main city of Kano, firing repeatedly on fleeing students and setting off an explosion on Wednesday, security sources said.
It was unclear what the toll of dead and wounded were from the attack on the Federal College of Education Kano. (editing by John Stonestreet)
* Refining margins benefit from cheaper crude (Adds comment, refining margins, updates prices)
CALGARY, Alberta, April 24 A Canadian court on Monday upheld a decision to grant lenders priority over environmental clean-up costs in oil-and-gas bankruptcies, raising chances more disused wells from defunct companies could become a government responsibility.