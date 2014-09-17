* Boko Haram frequently attacks Western-style schools
* Explosion, gunfire also wounds 35 in chaos
(Adds Jonathan statement)
By Nneluke Ikemfuna
KANO, Nigeria, Sept 17 Gunmen stormed a higher
education college in northern Nigeria on Wednesday, firing on
fleeing students and setting off an explosion in an attack that
killed at least 15 people and wounded 35, police said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the
attack in the region's main city of Kano, but the Islamist
militant group Boko Haram, which has repeatedly targeted
civilians in the north, is likely to be a prime suspect.
A police spokesman added that officers arrived on the scene
and killed two of the attackers.
"We heard several shots from the gate area and after a few
minutes we heard an explosion at the theatre," said Sanusi Umar,
who lectures in English at the federal government college and
watched the attack from a neighbouring building.
"The attackers were wearing suits and were running and
shooting everywhere."
Insurgents from Boko Haram, whose name means "Western
education is forbidden", are fighting to carve out an Islamic
state in Nigeria.
Western-style schools are a prime target for their attacks,
which include several secondary school massacres and the
abduction of 200 school girls in April from the village of
Chibok.
By contrast, schools teaching Islamic doctrines have been
left alone.
Since a military offensive began last year, the Islamists
have taken out their anger on civilians in increasingly frequent
attacks. They have also branched out to strike in areas far from
the rebel strongholds.
At least 82 people were killed in July in a double suicide
bombing in the north Nigerian city of Kaduna in July.
The group's leader Abubakar Shekau proclaimed a "Muslim
territory" in the northeast after seizing Gwoza near the border
with Cameroon, to the east, last month.
President Goodluck Jonathan's administration and the armed
forces face mounting criticism that they are failing in the war
to counter Boko Haram.
Jonathan in a statement called the Kano raid a "dastardly
attack", adding that "the government continues to do all within
its powers to further enhance the ability of ... security
agencies to prosecute the war against terrorism to a successful
conclusion and provide greater security ... across the country."
(Reporting by Nneluke Ikemfuna; Additional reporting by Felix
Onuah in Abuja; Writing Tim Cocks; Editing by Tom Heneghan/Ruth
Pitchford)