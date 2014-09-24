MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Sept 25 More than 130 Boko
Haram Islamist fighters have surrendered to Nigerian forces, and
a man posing as the group's leader in numerous videos had been
killed in clashes, the military said on Wednesday.
The army has stepped up military operations against Boko
Haram in the remote northeast since the rebels seized several
small towns and declared the area they control a "Muslim
territory".
The group, which has killed thousands in five years of
hit-and-run attacks on military installations and civilians has
grown increasingly ambitious in the past two months and started
trying to take and hold ground in Africa's largest oil producer.
The army said 135 Boko Haram fighters had handed their
weapons to troops on Tuesday in the northeast town of Biu, near
the epicentre of Boko Haram's campaign to carve out an Islamist
state.
The military added Boko Harma had also been trying to take
over the town of Konduga, near the Cameroon border, from Sept.
12-17 but had been repelled by air and land forces.
"In the course of those encounters, one Mohammed Bashir, who
has been acting or posing on videos as the deceased Abubakar
Shekau ... known as leader of the group, died," said Defence
spokesman Major-General Chris Olukolade.
Throughout the militants' insurgency, which has morphed from
a radical but relatively peaceful clerical movement into a
bloodthirsty insurrection, a man claiming to be the Islamists'
leader, Abubakar Shekau, has periodically released videos of
himself issuing threats and taunting the authorities.
One showed him claiming responsibility for the April
abduction of 200 schoolgirls from the remote village of Chibok,
which sparked an international outcry. They remain in captivity.
Nigeria's military also released photographs of dozens of
detainees sitting on the floor and the alleged body of the
leader.
Shekau took over leadership of the movement after its
founder Mohammed Yusuf died in police custody in 2009.
Nigeria's military in August 2013 said Shekau may have died
of gunshot wounds some weeks after a clash with soldiers between
July 25 and Aug. 4 that year.
After that, the man appearing in videos appeared to look
different, with a rounder, less narrow face and a wider nose.
(Additional reporting Tim Cocks and Camillus Eboh; Writing by
Tim Cocks)