MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Oct 18 Suspected Boko Haram militants have killed several people in two attacks on Nigerian villages that occurred after a government announcement of a ceasefire, security sources and witnesses said on Saturday.

In the first attack, suspected insurgents attacked the village of Abadam on Friday night, killing at least one person and ransacking homes, while another attack on the village of Dzur on Saturday morning left at least eight people dead.

Nigeria's armed forces chief, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, announced on Friday a deal with Boko Haram for a ceasefire that would enable the release of girls whose abduction in the remote northeastern town of Chibok in April caused international shock and outrage. (Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Mark Potter)