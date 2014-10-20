MAIDUGURI Oct 20 At least 25 suspected Boko
Haram insurgents were killed in clashes between soldiers and the
Islamist militants in northeast Nigeria and five civilians were
killed in fighting elsewhere in the region, a military source
and residents said on Monday.
A ceasefire agreement between Boko Haram and the Nigerian
government was expected to lead to the liberation of more than
200 school girls kidnapped by the militants six months ago, and
talks were due to continue in neighbouring Chad on Monday.
Boko Haram has not confirmed the truce and there have been
at least six attacks over the weekend -- blamed by security
sources on the insurgents -- that have killed several dozen
people since the announcement of the ceasefire.
A government spokesman has said that the fighting on Sunday
may be the work of criminal gangs in the lawless region.
An army officer, who requested anonymity, said the militants
tried to enter the town of Damboa late on Sunday through
Alagarno, a Boko Haram hideout, but soldiers fought them off.
"Our men gunned down 25 of the insurgents because they would
have entered Damboa and unleashed more terror on the town that
is just picking up from its ruins," the officer said.
He said an armoured vehicle and some arms were recovered
from the insurgents.
Damboa, a garrison town near the border with Cameroon, has
been the site of fierce fighting between the militants and
Nigerian forces for months. The insurgents sacked the town in
July but were driven out by an army counter-offensive.
A member of pro-government Civilian Joint Task Force
vigilantes, Mohammed Haruna, said of clashes on Sunday, "Two of
our members came to (the town of) Biu this morning from Damboa
and said the soldiers engaged Boko Haram yesterday and the
battle lasted till about midnight."
Separately, Maiduguri resident Andrew Tada, said the
insurgents killed five people in Gava, a hilly town in Gwoza
Local Government Area not far from Damboa.
Tada said his brother in Gava was lucky to have escaped to
the top of a mountain.
"My brother is still there now with other relatives, women
and children," he told Reuters after speaking with his brother
on the phone.
"They (the militants) came yesterday (Sunday) while people
were scouting for food at the foot of the mountain. When the
insurgents sighted our people, they pursued them and slaughtered
five," Tada said.
(Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Tim
Cocks and Louise Ireland)