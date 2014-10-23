* Gov't talks with Boko Haram faction to release 200 girls
* Doubts gathering over ceasefire after days of violence
(Recasts with abducted girls, quotes)
By Imma Ande and Isaac Abrak
YOLA/ABUJA, Oct 23 Suspected Boko Haram
militants kidnapped at least 25 girls in an attack on a remote
town in northeastern Nigeria, witnesses said, despite talks on
freeing over 200 other female hostages they seized in April.
John Kwaghe, who witnessed the attack and lost three
daughters to the abductors, and Dorathy Tizhe, who lost two,
said the kidnappers came late in the night, forcing all the
women to go with them, then later releasing the older ones.
The attack cast further doubt on government reports that it
has secretly reached a temporary ceasefire with the rebels in
order to secure the release of more than 200 schoolgirls they
are holding hostage.
"We are confused that hours after the so-called ceasefire
agreement has been entered between the Federal Government and
Boko Haram insurgents, our girls were abducted by the
insurgents," Kwaghe said.
"We urge the government to please help rescue our daughters
without further delay, as we are ready to die searching."
Nearly a week after the government announced a ceasefire
deal with Boko Haram, which it said would include the release of
the girls kidnapped from the secondary school in Chibok in
northeastern Nigeria in April, there is still no sign of them
being freed.
Talks to release the schoolgirls are taking place this week
between the government and a Boko Haram representative in the
Chadian capital N'Djamena, but they are shrouded in secrecy.
CEASEFIRE DOUBTS
In a separate attack, a bomb exploded late on Wednesday at a
bus station in the town of Azare in northern Nigeria's Bauchi
state, killing at least five people and wounding 12, police
said. They did not comment on who was behind the attack,
although Boko Haram is likely to be the prime suspect.
The insurgents have repeatedly bombed public places since
launching an uprising demanding an Islamic state in religiously
mixed Nigeria five years ago. They have stepped up their
campaign this year, setting off deadly blasts across the country
that killed hundreds.
They have killed many thousands and are increasingly
targeting civilians in violence seen as the biggest threat to
the stability of Africa's biggest economy and top oil producer.
"Five persons burned beyond recognition were certified dead,
while 12 others sustained various degrees of injuries," Bauchi
police spokesman Haruna Mohammed said in a statement.
"The entire surrounding (area) has been cordoned off ... No
arrest has yet been made, but an investigation has commenced."
The increasing attacks have raised doubts over the
ceasefire, although Boko Haram is so factionalised it is
possible a truce has been reached with one group while others
continue with violence.
A Chadian diplomat told Reuters that a deal could still be
reached if this faction has ultimate control over the girls --
although analysts say that they could be divided between several
cooperating factions.
Boko Haram, which only communicates messages via jihadist
videos of a man claiming to be its leader Abubakar Shekau, has
not yet commented on the alleged ceasefire.
(Reporting by Isaac Abrak; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by
Bate Felix and Tom Heneghan)