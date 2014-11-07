BRIEF-Northeast Securities issues 2 bln yuan subordinated bonds
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche subordinated bonds worth 2 billion yuan
ABUJA Nov 7 A blast triggered by a suspected suicide bomber killed at least nine people on Friday at a commercial bank in a town in northeastern Nigeria, a banking source said.
The bomb exploded at a branch of the First Bank of Nigeria in Azare in Bauchi state, an area that has suffered previous attacks carried out by the Islamist insurgent group Boko Haram, the source, who asked not to be named, told Reuters. (Reporting by Isaac Abrak; Writing by Pascal Fletcher; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche subordinated bonds worth 2 billion yuan
April 26 Sanxiang Impression Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/cNRI9L Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)