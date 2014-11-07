ABUJA Nov 7 A blast triggered by a suspected suicide bomber killed at least nine people on Friday at a commercial bank in a town in northeastern Nigeria, a banking source said.

The bomb exploded at a branch of the First Bank of Nigeria in Azare in Bauchi state, an area that has suffered previous attacks carried out by the Islamist insurgent group Boko Haram, the source, who asked not to be named, told Reuters. (Reporting by Isaac Abrak; Writing by Pascal Fletcher; Editing by Joe Brock)