DAMATURU Nigeria Nov 10 At least 20 people,
most of them students, were killed in a bomb blast at a
secondary school in Nigeria's northeastern town of Potiskum on
Monday as they gathered for assembly before classes, a teacher
said.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in
Yobe State, a territory that has been hit by an insurgency by
Islamist Boko Haram rebels. At least 29 people were killed in
another bombing in the town on Nov. 3.
"As it stands now, we have taken about 20 dead bodies to the
hospital. There are some that are critically injured and I am
sure the death toll will rise," the teacher at the school told
Reuters, asking to remain anonymous.
