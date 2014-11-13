YOLA Nigeria Nov 13 The Nigerian army, aided by
local hunters and civilian vigilantes, has recaptured two
northeastern towns that had been overrun by Islamist insurgents,
a state governor and residents told Reuters on Thursday.
Boko Haram militants took control of Mubi in Adamawa State
on Oct. 28, killing dozens of people, burning houses and forcing
thousands to flee. The group seized Maiha, some 30 km to the
south, on Monday.
Adamawa State Governor Bala Ngilari told journalists that an
alliance including local hunters and vigilante groups known as
the Civilian Joint Task Force had helped the army chase the
militants out.
People in the region often complain of feeling abandoned by
the state and some have taken up whatever weapons they have to
hand - such as hunting rifles - to defend themselves.
"The insurgents have been flushed out of Mubi and are on the
run," Ngilari said.
An official of the Mubi local government, who fled to the
state capital Yola following Boko Haram's seizure of the town,
said he had spoken by phone with people in Mubi who confirmed
the town had been retaken. He asked to remain anonymous.
The Nigerian army could not immediately comment but a senior
officer in the capital, who also asked to remain anonymous, told
Reuters the army was "on the verge of recapturing Mubi and other
towns and villages taken over by the insurgents".
Local hunter James Tutu said over 75 militants had been
killed in Maiha and several wounded. Officials could not confirm
the account.
Nigeria announced last month it had agreed a ceasefire with
Boko Haram, which aims to carve out an Islamic caliphate in
northern Nigeria. But the group's leader denied there was a
truce and it has stepped up its attacks since.
The taking of the towns was a further embarrassment for the
government of President Goodluck Jonathan, who announced his
intention to seek another term in office on Tuesday, promising
to defeat the insurgents and free some 200 schoolgirls abducted
by Boko Haram in April.
