UPDATE 1-Iran gets positive output cut signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC states
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
ABUJA Nov 14 A suicide bomber killed six people, including three policemen, in Nigeria's northern city of Kano on Friday, a police spokesman told Reuters by telephone.
"Yes, three policemen and three civilians were killed by a suicide bomber in a Toyota this evening at Hotoro, Kano metropolis," said Magaji Musa, spokesman for Kano State police command. Five other people were injured.
Kano has been the target of several bombings by Boko Haram militants in their five-year-old campaign to carve out an Islamic caliphate in Nigeria's north. (Reporting by Isaac Abrak; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Roche)
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.