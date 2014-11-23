MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Nov 23 More than 25 people,
mostly fishermen, have been shot dead in a remote community in
Nigeria's northeastern Borno state, the heartland of Islamist
group Boko Haram, police and witnesses said on Sunday.
On Saturday suspected Boko Haram insurgents entered Doron
Baga, north of Maiduguri, the Borno capital, and fired from
motorcycles. A police source said more than 25 people had been
killed.
One person put the death toll higher.
"Boko Haram members laid ambush for traders who came to buy
fish in Doron Baga ... they killed more than 40 of them and
carted away the fishes some them had bought," a resident in
Maiduguri, Mallam Ali Jatu, told Reuters.
Luka Musa, another Maiduguri resident, said most of those
killed were displaced people from Gwoza, a hill town near the
frontier with Cameroon seized by Boko Haram in August.
Doron Baga has been attacked by Boko Haram in the past.
Saturday's attack was not immediately reported due to poor
communications. It follows one on Wednesday when 45 people were
killed in the same state as reprisal for the killing of four
Boko Haram members.
(Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by
Chijioke Ohuocha and Stephen Powell)