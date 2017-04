MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Dec 18 Suspected Boko Haram gunmen kidnapped more than 100 women and children and killed 35 people during a Sunday raid on the remote northeast Nigerian village of Gumskiri, a security source and resident said on Thursday.

News from remote parts of Nigeria that are cut off from mobile communications sometimes takes days to travel.

