MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Dec 18 Suspected Boko Haram
gunmen kidnapped more than 100 women and children and killed 35
people during a Sunday raid on the remote northeast Nigerian
village of Gumsuri, a security source and resident said on
Thursday.
News from remote parts of Nigeria that are cut off from
mobile communications sometimes takes days to travel.
The five-year-old campaign for an Islamic state by Boko
Haram, whose name means "Western education is sinful", has
become the greatest menace to the security of Africa's biggest
economy and top oil producer.
Thousands of people have been killed and many hundreds
abducted, raising questions about the ability of security forces
to protect civilians.
"They gathered the people, shot dead over 30 people and took
away more than 100 women and children in two open-top trucks,"
Maina Chibok, who did not witness the attack but is from
Gumskiri and visited family there shortly aftewards.
Although no one has claimed it yet, the attack bore the
hallmarks of Boko Haram, which in a similar assault abducted
more than 200 women in April from a secondary school in Chibok,
very near this latest attack on the Cameroon border.
"They also burnt down a government medical centre, houses
and shops," Chibook said.
A security source confirmed that more than 100 had been
abducted and said 35 people had been killed, including the
district head.
