* Second bomb targeting Gombe in two months
* Boko Haram has killed thousands of civilians
* 172 women, children snatched in latest kidnapping
By Isaac Abrak and Lanre Ola
ABUJA/MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Dec 22 Two bomb
attacks at a bus station and a market in north Nigeria on Monday
killed at least 27 people and wounded around 60, officials said.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for either
attack. Boko Haram insurgents have repeatedly set off bombs
targeting civilians, especially in the northeast where they are
trying to carve out an Islamic state.
The first one, in the city of Gombe, involved two explosions
in quick succession.
"The second blast was worse than the first one because many
people rushed to the scene and were affected. Many were killed
and many injured," witness Mohammed Fawu told Reuters by phone.
An emergency services official put the toll at 20, with
twice as many wounded. Setting off twin bombs is a classic
guerrilla tactic which seeks to maximise casualties.
Hours later, an explosion shook a market in the north
Nigerian city of Bauchi, killing at least seven people and
engulfing it in flames. Police spokesman for Bauchi state Haruna
Mohammed said 19 people were also wounded.
Large sections of the central market area were on fire,
sending plumes of smoke into the air, a Reuters witness said.
Medics were driving some wounded away in ambulances. Bauchi
state and Gombe state are next door to each other.
The blast had been caused by bombs but it was not yet known
whether a suicide bomber was involved.
The military did not respond to a request for comment.
Violence in the northeast is killing civilians on a daily
basis - about 10,340 this year, according to the Council on
Foreign Relations think tank.
The insecurity is a headache for President Goodluck Jonathan
less than two months before closely fought elections in which he
faces a rival, Muhammadu Buhari, seen as tough on security.
It was the second such attack on Gombe's public transport
system in as many months. At the end of October, a car bomb at a
bus stop killed at least 10 people.
The campaign for an Islamic state by Boko Haram, whose name
means "Western education is sinful," has become the gravest
security threat to Nigeria, which is Africa's biggest economy,
most populous nation and top oil producer.
The killings and abductions raise questions about the
ability of security forces to protect civilians, especially
around the Cameroon border in the north.
Cameroon said on Monday it had dismantled a Boko Haram
training camp, arresting or killing dozens of militants and
rescuing 84 children being trained there.
Suspected Boko Haram gunmen kidnapped 172 women and children
and killed 35 other people a week ago during a raid on the
northeastern village of Gumsuri.
Around 200 girls snatched in April by the group from a
school in the village of Chibok remain in captivity.
In unrelated violence, pirates in the oil-producing Niger
Delta opened fire on a military boat on Monday in the Nembe
creek, an area where oil companies have major pipelines, killing
three soldiers, two security sources told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Tife Owolabi in Yenagoa; Writing by
Tim Cocks; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Grant McCool)