DAMATURU, Nigeria Jan 11 Two suspected child suicide bombers, both girls, blew themselves up in an open market selling mobile handsets in the town of Potiskum in Nigeria's northeast Yobe state on Sunday, witnesses said.

Sani Abdu Potiskum, a trader at the market, said the bombers were about 10 years old. Another witness said two ambulances had arrived on the scene and were picking up corpses. The number of casualties from the bombings was still unclear.

Yobe state is frequently attacked by Sunni Muslim jihadist group Boko Haram. (Reporting By Joe Hemba in Damaturu and Ardo Abdullah in Bauchi, Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Dominic Evans)