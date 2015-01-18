(Adds dropped dateline)
DAMATURU, Nigeria Jan 18 A suicide bomber drove
a car packed with explosives into a busy bus station in the
northeast Nigerian town of Potiskum on Sunday, killing four
people and wounding 35, police said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the
attack, which bore the hallmarks of Islamist militant group Boko
Haram and added to the country's litany of security woes less
than a month before a closely fought presidential vote.
"The information I have is that the car was pretending to be
scouting for passengers," Yobe state police commissioner Danladi
Marcus told Reuters by telephone.
"Five people including the bomber were killed in the attack
with about 35 others receiving treatment for various injuries at
Potiskum General Hospital."
Violence is surging before polls pitting President Goodluck
Jonathan against former military ruler Muhammadu Buhari in the
closest contest since the end of military rule in 1999.
A suicide bomber blew himself up at a market in the
northeast Nigerian city of Gombe on Friday, killing at least six
people and wounding 10.
Boko Haram has killed thousands, kidnapped hundreds of
mostly children and destabilised the northeast of Africa's top
oil producer in its five-and-a-half year campaign for an Islamic
state.
Violence has also spread into Nigeria's neighbours around
the Lake Chad basin.
A contingent of soldiers from Chad has arrived in northern
Cameroon where it will deploy to the Nigerian border as part of
efforts to contain the insurgency, a spokesman for Cameroon's
defence ministry said on Sunday.
