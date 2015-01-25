BAUCHI, Nigeria Jan 25 About 190 people held captive by Nigerian Sunni jihadist group Boko Haram were released by the militants and returned to their community in the northeast state of Yobe between Friday and Saturday, local and state officials said.

"The people will be presented to the government tomorrow (Sunday) for assistance as their houses were set ablaze when the insurgents attacked the village, Katarko in the Gujba local council," Goni Mali, a community leader of Katarko said.

Abdullahi Bego, spokesman for the state governor, said the released captives were young men, women and children. They were kidnapped on Jan 6. (Reporting By Ardo Abdullah, Writing by Julia Payne)