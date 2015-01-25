BAUCHI, Nigeria Jan 25 About 190 people held
captive by Nigerian Sunni jihadist group Boko Haram were
released by the militants and returned to their community in the
northeast state of Yobe between Friday and Saturday, local and
state officials said.
"The people will be presented to the government tomorrow
(Sunday) for assistance as their houses were set ablaze when the
insurgents attacked the village, Katarko in the Gujba local
council," Goni Mali, a community leader of Katarko said.
Abdullahi Bego, spokesman for the state governor, said the
released captives were young men, women and children. They were
kidnapped on Jan 6.
