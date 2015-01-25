(New throughout, adds details, comments, background)
BAUCHI, Nigeria Jan 25 Nigerian Sunni jihadist
group Boko Haram released about 190 captives, who returned to
their community in the northeast state of Yobe between Friday
and Saturday, while other people were still being held, local
and state officials said.
"The people will be presented to the government tomorrow
(Sunday) for assistance as their houses were set ablaze when the
insurgents attacked the village, Katarko in the Gujba local
council," Goni Mali, a community leader of Katarko said.
Abdullahi Bego, spokesman for the state governor, said the
militants released young men, women and children who were
kidnapped on Jan 6. At least 20 other people were still being
held.
Boko Haram has been waging a five-year insurgency to
establish an Islamic state in the northeast of the country.
Borno state is the worst hit followed by Adamawa and Yobe.
Some of the women who were released said the militants let
them go after they resisted following the rules of the group.
"They say since you have refused to accept our mode of
religious teachings, go and follow your 'Infidels', we hereby
order you to leave," one of the women said.
The group frequently raids towns and kidnaps young men,
women and children as well as some foreign workers. A German
national was freed in Cameroon last week after being abducted in
Nigeria's Adamawa state in July.
In neighbouring Borno state, at least 14 people were killed
and houses set on fire on Friday in a suspected Boko Haram
attack on the village of Kambari, 5 kilometers from state
capital Maiduguri, a military source and eye witnesses said.
