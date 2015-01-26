MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Jan 26 Nigerian troops
backed by air strikes were fighting on Monday to recapture the
northeastern town of Monguno from Boko Haram insurgents who had
seized it a day earlier, security sources said.
The insurgents had launched several simultaneous attacks
early on Sunday. One hit the outskirts and airport of the main
northeastern city of Maiduguri, the birthplace of Boko Haram's
five-year-old insurgency, which it covets as the potential
capital of an Islamic state.
They then hit two other towns, including Monguno, which lies
on the shores of Lake Chad.
A defence spokesman said on Sunday evening that air strikes
had been carried out take back the town after ground troops were
forced to retreat.
"The operation resumed on Monguno this morning through air
bombardment to dislodge the insurgents," a security source said
on Monday.
At least 15 soldiers were killed along with more than over
25 civilians in the town on Monday, a source said.
Soldiers in Monguno said on Sunday they had fled because of
the insurgents' superior fire power.
Monguno lies near the larger town of Baga, where a military
base was taken over by Boko Haram in early January in an attack
that left scores of civilians dead.
In a subsequent video, the insurgents claimed responsibility
for the capture of Baga and said they had seized enough weapons
to "annihilate Nigeria".
The conflict has intensified in the past year and the
government's handling of the security situation is major issue
in the campaign for a presidential election on Feb. 14 which
pits President Goodluck Jonathan against former military ruler
Muhammadu Buhari.
In a visit to Nigeria on Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry said the United States was committed to helping
Nigeria fight Boko Haram but its ability to do so would hinge on
how the well election is conducted.
