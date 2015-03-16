(Adds details, background, quotes)
By Julia Payne
ABUJA, March 16 Nigerian government forces
recaptured the northeastern city of Bama from Islamist Boko
Haram insurgents, the army said on Monday, a significant victory
for the government just two weeks before a national election.
Boko Haram had held Bama, situated in Borno state where
their six-year-old insurgency to establish a medieval-style
Islamic caliphate has been centred, since September last year.
Their campaign expanded over the past few months with
cross-border incursions into Niger, Chad and Cameroon.
But counter-strikes launched by the armed forces of Chad and
Niger over the frontier into Nigerian territory, particularly
around Lake Chad, as well as the engagement of hundreds of
mercenaries may have begun to turn the tides of the conflict.
The arrival of new equipment has also helped boost morale
among hard-pressed Nigerian soldiers.
Africa's biggest economy and top energy producer has been
plagued by the insurgency launched in 2009. Boko Haram managed
to take control of territory the size of Belgium by the
beginning of 2015.
The inability of the army to dislodge the militants, who
have killed thousands of people and kidnapped hundreds, has been
an embarassement for President Goodluck Jonathan.
"Nigerian troops have this afternoon routed terrorists from
Bama in Borno state. Mopping up operation is ongoing," the
Nigerian Defence Headquarters tweeted.
Bama is about 60 km (40 miles) southeast of the state
capital Maiduguri. The army has been fighting for Bama since
last week and began making headway over the weekend, security
sources said.
The militants were progressively pushed out of neighbouring
Adamawa and Yobe states since the start of the year, and
cornered into an ever shrinking area of Borno, the heartland of
the insurgency, where they appear to be suffering heavy losses.
But the Nigerian government has warned that the splintered
militants would regroup and increase attacks on "soft" targets,
something that has already occurred with a string of deadly
bombings across the north and middle of Nigeria.
The elections were postponed in February by six weeks, with
the military citing Boko Haram as warranting the delay.
Jonathan of the People's Democratic Party will face former
military ruler Muhammadu Buhari, seen as tough on security, in
the March 28 election, which is likely to be the closest ballot
since the end of military rule in 1999.
