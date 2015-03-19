(Adds detail, context)
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, March 19 Islamist militant
group Boko Haram has killed at least 10 people in a town in
northeast Nigeria, two security sources told Reuters on
Thursday, demonstrating it can still attack civilians despite a
regional offensive that has forced it into retreat.
The sources said Boko Haram attacked a settlement on the way
into the centre of Gambaru, on the border with Cameroon, on
Wednesday afternoon. The nearby village of Ngala was also
attacked.
Gambaru, near Lake Chad, had been captured from the
militants by Chadian troops last month. On Tuesday the Nigerian
army said it had repelled Boko Haram from all but three
districts of the northeast, less than two weeks before a
presidential election.
Boko Haram has killed thousands of people in a six-year
insurgency to carve out an Islamic state in northeastern
Nigeria. The group, which until the start of this year
controlled territory the size of Belgium, has been squeezed back
in the run-up to the March 28 poll, in which President Goodluck
Jonathan will seek re-election.
Olu Adejuwon, staying in the Cameroonian town of Fotokol
which is separated from Gambaru by a river, said he had heard
gunshots on Wednesday afternoon that continued for a long time.
"There was a gun battle with some Cameroon soldiers," he said.
Chadian troops, who had pushed as far as Dikwa in Nigeria's
northeast Borno state, pulled back last week into Fotokol.
Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon and Niger are in the process of
planning and seeking United Nations backing for a joint
10,000-strong force to defeat the insurgents, though
coordination has been disjointed and plagued by mistrust and
rivalry.
(Reporting By Lanre Ola, Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Tim
Cocks and Mark Trevelyan)