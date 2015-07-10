(Adds killing of 5 civilians in Niger)
By Joe Hemba
DAMATURU, Nigeria, July 10 Boko Haram Islamist
militants have attacked the northern Nigerian town of Buni Yadi,
which they lost to a Nigerian army offensive in March, military
sources said.
A Reuters correspondent saw a detachment of troops with
armoured personnel carriers and a fighter jet heading towards
Buni Yadi in Yobe state on Friday morning. It was not clear if
fighting was continuing in the area.
There was no information on casualties after the attack,
which started at around 9 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Thursday, the
sources said on Friday.
"Those boys (Boko Haram) came to Buni Yadi yesterday and
attacked our people. They came in about nine Hilux (pick-up
trucks) and opened fire ... Our people have mobilised for
reinforcement," one of the sources said.
Boko Haram has been trying to carve out a state adhering to
strict sharia in the country's northeast since 2009. Buni Yadi
was one of the towns captured by the insurgent group in 2014 and
then reclaimed in March by Nigeria's army.
NIGER ATTACK
The group took over large swathes of territory last year but
were pushed back into their last stronghold in the Sambisa
forest reserve with the combined efforts of Nigerian and
regional forces, including Niger, Chad and Cameroon.
The militants have since dispersed and reverted to guerrilla
tactics, including hitting towns well outside their Borno state
heartland over the last two weeks.
Neighbouring Niger and Chad have also fallen victim to
repeated attacks in recent weeks.
Suspected Boko Haram militants on Thursday slit the throats
of five civilians at a building site in the southern Niger
village of Dagaya, close to the border with Nigeria, military
sources said on Friday.
That followed an attack on the village of Tchoukoudjani in
southeast Niger on Wednesday in which at least one civilian was
killed and three wounded, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator OCHA
said.
President Muhammadu Buhari has made quashing the insurgency
his number one priority and is building up a base in Chad's
capital N'Djamena, out of which regional forces can launch
attacks on the militants.
(Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Andrew Roche)