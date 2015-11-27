(Adds context)
KANO Nov 27 A male suicide bomber hit a
procession of Shi'ite Muslims in Nigeria's Kano state as they
walked to the city of Zaria to pay homage to their founder in
the country, security sources and a Shi'ite leader said.
Muhammad Turi said that 21 people had been killed and more
wounded. Police said there were casualties but they could not
confirm a figure.
The blast went off at around 2 p.m. local time (1300 GMT)
near the village of Dakozoye outside the town of Garum Mallam,
south of Nigeria's second city Kano.
"It was in a bush area, on a farmland along the highway, our
concern is to make everywhere safe. The bomb was made of high
calibre explosive," police commissioner Muhammad Musa Katsina
said.
The commissioner said he did not know who was behind the
bombing.
Suspicion is likely to fall on Islamist militant group Boko
Haram, which frequently uses suicide bombers to hit soft targets
like places of worship, markets and bus stations. Since losing
most of the territory it controlled this year, it has returned
to guerilla tactics and pledged allegiance to Islamic State
based in Syria and Iraq.
Last week, two female suicide bombers hit a mobile phone
market in Kano, killing at least 14 people and wounding more
than 100 others.
Boko Haram has been trying to establish an Islamist state
adhering to strict Sharia law since 2009 in the northeast of
Nigeria. It gained control of large swathes tof erritory in 2014
before being pushed back by Nigerian troops and forces from
neighbouring countries.
About 2.1 million people have been displaced and thousands
have been killed.
(Reporting By Nnekule Ikemfuna and Ardo Abdallah, Writing by
Julia Payne; Editing by Angus MacSwan)