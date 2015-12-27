MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Dec 27 Up to seven people
died when Nigeria's army repelled an attack on Sunday by
suspected Boko Haram fighters on a village near a northern state
capital, residents and military sources said.
Gunfire and explosions could be heard in the evening outside
Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state and birthplace of Boko
Haram's insurgency to establish an Islamic state in the
northeast of Africa's most populous nation.
Soldiers stopped suspected Boko Haram fighters in Aldawari
village on the outskirts of Maiduguri, military sources and
witnesses said.
"We just came out of the mosque after evening prayers, then
we started hearing gunshots ... then suddenly there was the
sound of a blast," said Nene Hassan, a resident, adding that
four people died and five were wounded.
Since losing most of the territory it seized earlier this
year to the army, Boko Haram has resorted to hitting soft
targets such as markets, bus stations and places of worship, as
well as hit-and-run attacks on villages, mainly in Borno state.
Another witness of Sunday's attack, Mustapha Ahmadu, said at
least seven people had been killed. "More body parts are just
lying everywhere," he said.
The village was set on fire during the shootout between the
army and the gunmen, said Alhaji Jiddari, another resident.
"After the prayers we saw people running away from Aldawari
village into ours, and there was the sound of gunshots from that
direction," said Jiddari. "Soldiers drove towards the direction
of the shooting."
The insurgency in Nigeria has killed thousands and displaced
more than two million people in the remote northeast.
(Reporting by Lanre Ola and Isaac Abraq; writing by Ulf
Laessing; editing by David Clarke)