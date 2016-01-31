MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Jan 31 At least 65 people were killed on Saturday during an attack by Islamist militant group Boko Haram near Nigeria's northeastern city of Maiduguri, a Reuters reporter said after counting bodies at a hospital morgue.

A Nigerian military spokesman, Colonel Mustapha Ankas, said that Boko Haram militants attacked the community of Dalori, about 5 km east of Maiduguri, on Saturday evening.

(Reporting By Lanre Ola, Writing by Julia Payne)