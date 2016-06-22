CALABAR, Nigeria, June 22 Gunmen in southern
Nigeria kidnapped three expatriate cement industry workers and
killed their local driver in an early morning attack, police
said on Wednesday.
The workers, two of whom later escaped, were contractors for
cement company Lafarge Africa. Two were Australians and
one a New Zealander.
They were attacked on the outskirts of the city of Calabar
at around 05:30 a.m. (0430 GMT), police said.
Two of the trio managed to flee, Irene Ugbo, a spokeswoman
for Cross River state police, adding she did not know the
nationality of the workers still being held.
The kidnappers had yet to contact police, she said.
Lafarge Africa said it had been informed of the incident by
Australian contractor Macmahon.
"Macmahon is working with the security agencies to resolve
this situation," said Viola Graham-Douglas, a spokeswoman for
Lafarge Africa. Macmahon could not immediately be reached for
comment.
