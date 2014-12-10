THAAD to have initial operational capability "very soon" - Pentagon
WASHINGTON A U.S. anti-missile defense system being deployed to South Korea will have initial operational capability "very soon," a Pentagon spokesman told reporters on Friday.
KANO, Nigeria A bomb exploded in a marketplace in Nigeria's second city Kano on Wednesday afternoon, security sources told Reuters.
The chairman of the Kantin Kwari market, Alhaji Liti Kulkul, said there had been an explosion but did not have further details.
Kano's main mosque was targeted by suspected Boko Haram militants at the end of November. They set off three bombs and opened fire on midday worshippers.
(Reporting By Nnekule Ikemfunal editing by John Stonestreet)
PARIS/CHATELLERAULT, France Marine Le Pen's bid to defy the odds and win the French presidency risked a setback on Friday when her designated stand-in as National Front party leader stood down to defend himself against charges he shares the views of Holocaust deniers.