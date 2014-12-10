KANO, Nigeria A bomb exploded in a marketplace in Nigeria's second city Kano on Wednesday afternoon, security sources told Reuters.

The chairman of the Kantin Kwari market, Alhaji Liti Kulkul, said there had been an explosion but did not have further details.

Kano's main mosque was targeted by suspected Boko Haram militants at the end of November. They set off three bombs and opened fire on midday worshippers.

