Australia's Origin Energy doubles stake in Beetaloo shale gas field
SYDNEY, May 5 Australia's top energy retailer, Origin Energy, said on Friday it doubled its stake in the Beetaloo Basin shale gas field in Australia's Northern Territory.
KANO, Nigeria Feb 24 A bomb exploded in a crowded bus park in northern Nigeria's biggest city of Kano on Tuesday, the second blast in a day to target civilians, a security source said.
It was unclear what the casualties were from the blast. (Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Catherine Evans)
SYDNEY, May 5 Australia's top energy retailer, Origin Energy, said on Friday it doubled its stake in the Beetaloo Basin shale gas field in Australia's Northern Territory.
LONDON, May 4 El Nino conditions are developing across the Pacific with an increasing probability that a full-fledged El Nino episode will occur during the second half of 2017.