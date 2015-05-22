(Adds detail on fire par 3)

KANO, Nigeria May 22 Hundreds of youths ran through the streets of the northern Nigerian city of Kano shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) on Friday to protest against a Muslim cleric accused of blasphemy, and set fire to a sharia court, police said.

The young men took to the streets around 10 a.m. (0900 GMT) to demonstrate against Abdul Nyass, from the Tijani Muslim sect, who was due to appear in the Islamic court accused of comparing the leader of his group to the prophet Muhammad.

Part of the court was set on fire after a bonfire started by protesters caught hold of the building, although it was unclear whether this was deliberate.

"Hundreds of youths were involved. There was no damage, no injuries and nobody died as a result of this," Kano police spokesman Magaji Majiya said by telephone, noting that the protest lasted just over an hour.

Members of different sects usually live peacefully side by side in predominantly Muslim Kano, the biggest city in the north of Africa's most populous country. (Reporting by Ikemefuna Nneluke; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Louise Ireland)