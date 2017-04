YENAGOA, Nigeria Nov 28 Three expatriate construction workers were kidnapped on Friday in Nigeria's Bayelsa state in the delta region, a witness and a security source said.

The men, two Pakistani and one Indian, were seized at Emakalakala town in the Ogbia council area, a few miles from their construction base.

The witness who declined to be named for fear of reprisals said he saw sporadic shooting in the air before the men were pulled into a waiting speed boat.

Security forces have yet to officially confirm the kidnapping.