MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Jan 25 Suspected Boko Haram
militants began attacking Nigeria's major northeastern city of
Maiduguri just after midnight on Sunday, military, government
and local sources said.
At around 9 am (0800 GMT) on Sunday, a Reuters witness said
shelling could be heard and that military helicopters were
circling the city.
The militants began the attack at the edge of the city in
the Njimtilo area. The city is the capital of Borno state and
would be a major prize for the insurgents who are trying to
carve out an Islamic state.
