ABUJA Mar 17 Cattle herders killed 82 people
and wounded 25 in a village in central Nigeria over grazing
rights, police said on Tuesday, less than two weeks before a
national election in which political and ethnic tensions are
running high.
Police went on Monday to investigate the attack by Muslim
Fulani herdsmen on the mostly Christian Egba ethnic group at the
weekend in the remote village Agatu Iga in Benue state, in the
flashpoint "Middle Belt" of Africa's most populous nation.
Hundreds have been killed in the past year in clashes
between the semi-nomadic, cattle-herding Fulani and the more
settled communities that practice a mix of farming and cattle
rearing.
There was no indication the attack had anything to do with
Islamist militant group Boko Haram, which has killed thousands
in a six-year insurgency mostly in the far north of Nigeria.
"It is the longstanding issue over grazing rights and cattle
rustling between Egba and Fulani people," police spokesman
Ezeala Austin said by telephone.
Fears are that tensions in the Middle Belt could be
exploited by politicians if the presidential election on March
28 is disputed, triggering deadly unrest, as happened in 2011.
The vote pits incumbent Goodluck Jonathan, a Christian from
the south, against former military leader Muhammadu Buhari, a
northern Muslim.
However, Interior Minister Abba Moro told national radio on
Tuesday, "The killings in Egba have nothing to do with the
upcoming elections."
