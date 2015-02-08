Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
NIAMEY Niger's army repelled an attack by Nigerian Islamist group Boko Haram on the border town of Diffa on Sunday, but fierce fighting raged at a nearby bridge that crosses over into Nigieria, military sources said on Sunday.
A local resident said a bomb had exploded in Diffa's central market, but most locals had already left the streets because of the fighting, which began overnight. A death toll was not immediately available.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.