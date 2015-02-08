NIAMEY Niger's army repelled an attack by Nigerian Islamist group Boko Haram on the border town of Diffa on Sunday, but fierce fighting raged at a nearby bridge that crosses over into Nigieria, military sources said on Sunday.

A local resident said a bomb had exploded in Diffa's central market, but most locals had already left the streets because of the fighting, which began overnight. A death toll was not immediately available.

