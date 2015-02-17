TABLE-OPEC oil output falls in April but compliance slips - Reuters survey
May 2 The following table shows OPEC crude oil output in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in April and March, according to a Reuters survey published on Tuesday. In an effort to prop up prices, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries started reducing its output by about 1.2 million bpd on Jan. 1 in its first supply cut decision since 2008. The April survey indicates output from all 13 OPEC members fell by 80,000 bpd in April from March's revised level.