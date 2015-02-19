(Adds details of attack on Niger, more from Niger officer)
By Daniel Flynn
N'DJAMENA, Feb 19 Niger, Chad and Cameroon are
seeking to pin down Boko Haram within Nigeria's borders ahead of
a ground-and-air offensive by a regional task-force due to start
from the end of next month, a senior Niger military official
told Reuters.
The Islamist group, which has killed thousands of people in
a six-year insurgency in Nigeria, has fought fierce battles with
the three countries' armies in southern Niger and northern
Cameroon, near Nigeria's borders, in recent weeks.
Chadian forces have made incursions into Nigeria to push
back the jihadist fighters, hundreds of whom have been killed.
Military chiefs will meet in the Chadian capital N'Djamena
next week to finalise strategy for the 8,700-strong task-force
of troops from Chad, Cameroon, Nigeria, Benin and Niger, said
Colonel Mahamane Laminou Sani, director of documentation and
military intelligence of Niger's armed forces.
"All we are doing right now is stopping Boko Haram from
entering Niger: if they attack our positions we push them back a
certain distance and Nigeria pushes from the other side to
contain the situation," he said, on the sidelines of the annual
U.S.-sponsored 'Flintlock' counter-terrorism exercises in Chad.
"There are initiatives by our countries to make sure Boko
Haram doesn't get out of control, but we have a deadline of
end-March to put the joint force into practice," he told Reuters
late on Wednesday.
Highlighting the cross-border threat, militants attacked
Niger overnight, killing three before they were driven back.
The force's first commander will be a Nigerian and the
position will then rotate annually among members, Sani said.
The implementation of the force has been delayed by tensions
between Nigeria and Cameroon over the right to pursue militants
across the border into each other's countries, sources said.
Niger and Chad already have agreements in place covering
that with each other and with Nigeria. Nigeria and Cameroon will
be under pressure to iron out their differences.
"This should be the last meeting, I think. We don't have any
choice," Sani said. "If we don't go to find Boko Haram, they are
going to come and find us."
US INTEL SUPPORT
Niger's military has carried out air strikes against Boko
Haram positions and used ground forces to mop up the survivors,
Sani said.
Sahelien.com, a regional news website, reported raids by
Niger's troops who entered the Nigerian town of Marara on Feb.
15 and air strikes on Damasak on Feb. 16. A security source said
the reports were accurate but gave no further details.
Sani denied the Niger air force was responsible for an
attack on Tuesday that killed at least 36 civilians at a funeral
in the border village of Abadam.
A local mayor said he believed a Nigerian military plane was
responsible. Nigeria has denied this and Niger has said it is
investigating.
Air power will play a key role but ground troops will then
used to neutralise survivors in the wooded and mountainous
terrain occupied by the Sunni jihadist group, Sani said
"Information on their location needs to come from human
sources first, then you send technological resources to check
it, and you maintain observation on them until air strikes
arrive," he said.
Asked whether the U.S. military could help with drone
intelligence on fighters' movements, he said: "That is already a
reality. They help us in that sense."
"This is no longer a issue of national security for Nigeria,
it's a question of regional and international security," he
said. "If Nigeria implodes then the whole of Africa will feel
it."
