NIAMEY Feb 25 Niger's air force has bombed a
convoy of trucks carrying smoked fish to Nigeria, a trade banned
by local officials because it is suspected of helping to finance
the Islamist militant group Boko Haram, security sources said on
Wednesday.
"Earlier this week, air forces fired on merchandise vans
along the river Kamadougou," said one of the sources. The river
separates northern Nigeria from southeastern Niger.
The people in the trucks fled over the border into Nigeria,
the source said.
Niger officials say Boko Haram taxes fishermen or seizes
their catches along the shores of Lake Chad and uses the money
to help fund their bid to carve out a caliphate in northeast
Nigeria. The insurgency, which has killed thousands, was partly
responsible for delaying Nigeria's election earlier this month.
A second security source confirmed the incident and said
about a dozen people suspected of involvement in trading fish
for Boko Haram were arrested earlier this week.
The air strikes came as the governor of Niger's Diffa
region, which borders Boko Haram strongholds in Nigeria and has
seen a spate of attacks by the militants this month, officially
banned the sale and transport of fish into Nigeria this week.
Fishing is one of the main economic activities in Diffa, and
much of the fish caught there is shipped to Nigeria. Boko Haram
also raises cash through ransom paid for hostages and the sale
of stolen cattle, security sources say.
A senior Cameroonian military officer said the army there
was working with Chad to freeze the group's trade.
"What we have been trying to do is stop any kind of economic
activity that Boko Haram could be benefiting from. We are trying
to choke all their resources," he said on Wednesday.
Regional armies have massed troops along Nigeria's border
before a joint operation against the Islamists.
Although the regional force will not be operational until
the end of next month, the armies of Niger, Cameroon and Chad
have had some success in driving the militants back into Nigeria
following cross-border attacks.
Nigeria's army has also recaptured several towns previously
held by the militants, but security sources say Lake Chad and
its waterways are difficult to police.
