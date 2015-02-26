NIAMEY Feb 26 Two people aboard a horse-driven
cart were killed in Niger on Thursday when they ran over a mine
thought to have been planted by Islamist Boko Haram insurgents,
security sources said.
As the armies of Niger, Chad and Cameroon step up the fight
to contain Boko Haram within the militants' heartland of
northeast Nigeria, they have responded with increasing landmine
and roadside bomb attacks.
"In Zaourararm, two people aboard a cart were killed when a
mine exploded beneath its weight," said one security source,
referring to a village about 30 km (20 miles) west of the town
of Diffa near the border with Nigeria.
Boko Haram has struck Diffa several times this month,
prompting the local government to declare a state of emergency.
Thursday's incident was the second mine explosion in Niger
in less than a week. A roadside bomb blast in Cameroon on
Wednesday killed two soldiers.
Military chiefs are meeting in the Chadian capital this week
to finalise plans for an 8,700-strong task force of troops from
Chad, Niger and Cameroon plus Nigeria and Benin.
(Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by Emma Farge;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)