NIAMEY, March 4 A bomb planted and remotely
detonated by Boko Haram militants near the southeastern Niger
town of Diffa has killed two soldiers and wounded a third, Niger
military sources said on Wednesday.
"We had two soldiers killed on Wednesday in a remote
controlled explosion. We took up the chase and killed the two
militants responsible for the attack," near a bridge over the
Kamadougou river, an officer said.
It is the first time the army has said it was attacked using
a remotely detonated bomb since it launched a campaign in
conjunction with Chad, Cameroon and Nigeria this year against
the Islamist militant group.
(Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by Matthew Mpoke
Bigg; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)