* Niger, Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon fighting Islamists
* First reported use of such a weapon in Niger campaign
* Armed men kill two in Cameroon's Far North region
NIAMEY, March 4 A bomb planted and remotely
detonated by Boko Haram militants near the southeastern Niger
town of Diffa killed two soldiers and wounded a third on
Wednesday, military sources said.
It was the first time Niger's army has reported being
attacked with such a device since it launched a campaign with
Chad, Cameroon and Nigeria this year against the Islamist group.
Boko Haram has killed thousands it its bid to set up an
Islamist state in its heartland of northeast Nigeria. It has
also launched a series of cross-border incursions in recent
months into Cameroon, Chad and Niger.
"We had two soldiers killed on Wednesday in a
remote-controlled explosion. We took up the chase and killed the
two militants responsible for the attack" near a bridge over the
Kamadougou river, a officer from Niger said.
In a separate attack, armed men on a motorbike killed at
least two people in Kerawa, in the Far North region of Cameroon,
on Tuesday around 2 p.m. (1300 GMT), according to a Cameroon
army officer who declined to be identified.
"We think it was a revenge killing. We suspect that a deal
went wrong between the two people who were killed and Boko
Haram. That's the only way to explain their presence in that
frontier zone," the officer said.
Chad's army, considered one of the best in the region
and backed by a strong air force, first deployed to help
Cameroon fend off Boko Haram and is now pressing southwest into
Nigerian territory after re-capturing the border town of Gambaru
last month.
