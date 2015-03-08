* Convoy of more than 300 vehicles crosses from Niger
* Chad's army has already penetrated deep into Nigeria
* Offensive follows four bomb attacks in Maiduguri
By Madjiasra Nako and Abdoulaye Massalaki
N'DJAMENA/NIAMEY, March 8 Chad and Niger
launched a joint army operation against Boko Haram militants in
Nigeria on Sunday, military sources said, stepping up a regional
push to end the Sunni Muslim group's six-year insurgency.
Boko Haram has expanded cross-border raids into Cameroon,
Chad and Niger in recent months. This has spurred Nigeria's
neighbours to retaliate, although cooperation between them and
Abuja has been limited and at times strained.
Sunday's strike marks Niger's first major push into Nigerian
territory to combat Boko Haram. It had until now only defended
itself against militant incursions in border areas.
Nigeria's government appealed for greater international help
in combating the insurgency after Boko Haram pledged allegiance
on Saturday to Islamic State, the violent jihadi organisation
that rules a self-declared caliphate in parts of Iraq and Syria.
Chad, backed by its air force, has already sent troops many
kilometres inside northeastern Nigeria, winning back areas from
the Sunni jihadist group near the Cameroon border.
"We can confirm that Chadian and Nigerien forces launched an
offensive this morning from Niger. The offensive is underway,"
said Colonel Azem Bermandoa, spokesman for Chad's army.
One of the Niger sources said Abuja had given the green
light for the operation.
Chris Olukolade, spokesman for Nigeria's defence
headquarters, said in a statement "there were some preemptive
manoeuvres along an axis in the theatre. Nigerian forces were
also involved."
A witness in Niger's southeastern town of Diffa said he saw
at least 300 vehicles, including army jeeps with heavy weapons
as well as water and fuel trucks, leaving barracks overnight and
heading to the border.
Niger military sources reported fighting near the border
river of Komadugu, adding the plan was to head south towards the
Nigeria towns of Damasak and Malam Fatori.
The African Union agreed to set up a regional force to
combat the group in late January and is pushing for a U.N.
Security Council mandate for the operation.
It was unclear how many soldiers were involved in Sunday's
military push, which came the day after suspected Boko Haram
insurgents killed at least 50 people in four bomb attacks in
Maiduguri in northeastern Nigeria.
Those were the worst attacks in the city, Boko Haram's
birthplace and the chief town of Borno state, since the group
tried to take it in late January and again in early February.
Boko Haram wants Maiduguri as the capital of the Islamic
state it is seeking to create in northeastern Nigeria. It
currently controls territory about the size of Belgium in that
region
(Additional reporting by Isaac Abrak in Abuja, Writing by Emma
Farge and Jon Boyle; Editing by Tom Heneghan)