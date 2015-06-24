NIAMEY, June 24 Boko Haram militants riding on
motorbikes and horseback attacked a village in southern Niger
overnight, killing at least five people, two security sources
said on Wednesday.
The attack follows a night-time raid in which the group
killed 38 people in the same region near the Nigerian border
less than a week ago.
"Boko Haram attacked overnight on 23 June the village of
Yebi, near Bosso. The terrorists came on horseback and
motorbikes and killed at least five villagers," one of the
sources said. The second source confirmed the attack, adding
that the attackers had later set fire to the village.
Despite a regional military operation to beat back Boko
Haram, southern Niger has been attacked dozens of times this
year. Its government has declared a state of emergency for the
region and has arrested more than 600 people it accuses of links
to the group.
(Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by Emma Farge;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)