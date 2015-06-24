(Adds defence ministry statement)
NIAMEY, June 24 Suspected Boko Haram militants
riding on motorbikes and horseback attacked a village in
southern Niger overnight, killing at least five people, two
security sources said on Wednesday.
The attack follows a night-time raid blamed on the Nigerian
Islamist group that killed 38 people in the same region near
Niger's southern border last week.
"Boko Haram attacked overnight on 23 June the village of
Yebi, near Bosso. The terrorists came on horseback and
motorbikes and killed at least five villagers," one of the
sources said. The second source confirmed the attack, adding
that the attackers had later set fire to the village.
Following last week's deadly raid, Niger's military
announced ground and air operations to track down and neutralise
the attackers.
In a statement read on state-owned radio late on Wednesday,
the defence ministry said Nigerien forces had killed 15 Boko
Haram fighters between June 18 and 23 and taken another 20
prisoner.
It said one government soldier was lightly wounded in the
operations, which also destroyed an armoured vehicle and 26
motorcycles.
Despite a regional military operation to beat back Boko
Haram, southern Niger has been attacked dozens of times this
year. Its government has declared a state of emergency for the
region and has arrested more than 600 people it accuses of links
to the group.
(Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by Emma Farge and
Joe Bavier; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Andrew Hay)