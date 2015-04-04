YENAGOA, Nigeria, April 4 Militants of the
Urhobo minority ethnic group blew up a natural gas pipeline in
Nigeria's Delta state in the early hours on Friday, a Nigerian
official said on Saturday.
"The Urhobo militants who carried out the attack have
claimed responsibility," said Isa Ado, spokesman for the Pulo
Shield taskforce, made up of members of various Nigerian
security forces investigating oil theft in Nigeria's
oil-producing delta region.
Ado added that the militants were trying to draw attention
to their exclusion from lucrative pipeline protection contracts
with the state oil company.
