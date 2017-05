BAUCHI, Nigeria Jan 10 Two suicide bombers, arrested by police in a vehicle, blew themselves up in the main police station of north Nigeria's Potiskum in Yobe state on Saturday, residents who witnessed the scene said.

A death toll was not immediately available.

Yobe state is one of three northeastern states frequently attacked by Sunni jihadist group Boko Haram, which is trying to carve out an Islamic state. On Friday evening, the army repelled an attack by insurgents in Yobe state capital Damaturu. (Reporting by Ardo Abdullah, Writing by Julia Payne, Editing by Louise Heavens)